Azy Tender releases new single ‘Jawo’ featuring Oritsefemi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Azeez Bakare known by the stage name Azy Tender has dropped a new single titled ‘Jawo’ featuring the musical Taliban Oritsefemi today, August 30, 2019 ahead of his album launch coming up on Saturday 31st at 10 Degrees Event Centre, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos

Speaking on the single, ‘Jawo’, and why he featured the Taliban, Oritsefemi, Azy said: “It was just like a dream, it started from saying it. When I was asked who will fit on the track, I said Wizkid or Olamide but my sister said no, Oritsefemi will do.

I have a boss Chain Channel who has friends like Amuda Yusuf and Eshe Tulanpa; these people know Oritsefemi very well and are quite close to him. And Oritsefemi is also from Ajegunle. So I got linked up with Oritsefemi through them and I went to his house, he listened to the song and he liked it. I took the chorus and he said it made sense and in less than three minutes, he voiced on the track and it made sense. He believes the track is going to move by the grace of God.”

In a time when music lovers and critics are clamouring for more conscious songs and educative lyrics in the Nigerian music industry,Azy Tender says he prefers to sing about love and money.

“The two major things I sing about are love and money because that is how I live my life. I sing based on what I’m experiencing at the time. I’m a corp member and I’m hoping to make it someday. I’m striving hard and I’m not lazy at all. So everything in my head is money, money, money. I believe if you want to enjoy life, you need to learn how to work. For me, the most important things in life is love and money, they are connected.

And those on the street love listening to songs that have to do with love and money. There has been hardship in Africa since time immemorial. A scholar once said “Africa is dark and mysterious.” So from that you will realize that we are still striving for survival and so we have to sing songs that motivate people to make money legitimately,” he said,in a chat with WG.

