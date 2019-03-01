Home | News | General | Gov Ishaku devastated by Tanko’s murder

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku has commiserated with the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo over the murder of Rev. Father David Tanko by a militia group.

Gov. Ishaku

Governor Ishaku said it is an unfortunate twist of fate that Father Tanko died in the circumstances he did – a victim of the crisis in which he was playing an active role as peace maker.

He urged the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, The Most Reverend Charles Hammawa and the entire Catholic faithful in the Diocese to take solace in the fact that Father Tanko died in pursuit of peace which is the most critical but elusive need of the state and the country today.

The governor said posterity would remember Father Tanko very kindly whenever the history of the Tiv/Jukun crisis is written.

A statement by his Spokesman, Bala Dan Abu, quoted the governor as asking the Catholic Church and other stakeholders in the state not to be discouraged by the murder of Rev Tanko but rather to continue to support on-going efforts by his administration to end the crisis.

He requested the Catholic Church and other churches in the state to continue to pray for the resolution of the crisis and for peace generally in Taraba State.

He urged security agencies in the state to quickly resolve the riddle of the murder of Father Tanko and to ensure that those found culpable are made to face the full wrath of the law.

Vanguard

