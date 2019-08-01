Home | News | General | Quality orgasm is good for your health – Toke Makinwa tells women
By Tolulope Abereoje

Over the last few weeks, media personality and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has been dishing out controversial relationship tips which has been causing a buzz on social media. Again, she has advised that orgasm is good for the health.alt

Recall that Toke had shared a video on social media stating how she would cause issues between herself and her man out of the blues just so she could kill boredom and then try to make up afterwards. She went on to say life should not be boring and people need to always stir the fun in their love life.

While prescribing how to lead a good life, the 34-year-old stated that getting quality orgasm during sex is good for the health.

“Love God, family first, make plenty money, be a good human, travel the world, get quality orgasms (it’s good for your health) and stay out of people’s business,” she wrote.

Vanguard

