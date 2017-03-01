Home | News | General | Otedola sounds warning to Mr. Eazi over his daughter

By Ayo Onikoyi

…Says ‘Take it easy with my angel’

When news broke out in 2017 that Mr. Eazi was dating Temi Otedola, billionaire business man, Femi Otedola’s daughter, there were speculations that he would kick against the lovebird’s tryst if he eventually finds out it was true.

Surprisingly, he has kept radio silence on their romance ever since. However, barely three years into their blossoming relationship, the oil tycoon has sounded a note of warning to the ‘Leg Over’ crooner to take it easy with his daughter. He gave the warning when the singer posted a video of himself and Temi Otedola dancing to his latest song titled ‘Doyin’, featuring Simi.

“Mr. Eazi take it easy with my angel,” he wrote. Responding, Mr Eazi wrote, “Zaga that.”

Otedola’s warning has since sparked speculations that though he approves of their romance, his eagle eyes are still watching Mr Eazi closely, to ensure he doesn’t toy with his daughter’s heart and also confirm his claim of not being interested in his wealth.

Recall that in a chat with Vanguard Showtime, Mr Eazi had debunked rumours that his sizzling romance with the billionaire business man’s daughter was because of his wealth.

“I feel like at the end of the day what comes out of me is in me. You know people can say what they want to say. If you put your ears down and react to what they say, you won’t live, especially when you are in the limelight. You have to realize that your life is now entertainment for people. I don’t care about what people think.

If your self-esteem is based on how much is in your bank account then you have a very serious self-esteem issue. So my mind, my self-worth has nothing to do with my account. I have had experiences of ups and downs so if my self-worth was based on material things I would have killed my self”, he said.

