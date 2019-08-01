US Embassy to close Abuja, Lagos offices, gives reason

The US embassy in Nigeria has announced that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Monday in honour of Labour Day celebrated in the US.





Labour Day is celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September.





The embassy announced this in a tweet on Friday.





The embassy noted that consular services would not be available on Monday.









“No consular services will be available on this date. #HappyLaborDay to all those celebrating.”





The embassy had also insisted in a statement that its reciprocity fees for Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas would remain for now.

The tweet read: “HOLIDAY CLOSURE: The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 to commemorate Labor Day.

