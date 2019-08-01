Home | News | General | US Embassy to close Abuja, Lagos offices, gives reason
BREAKING: 123 ‘suspicious-looking’ men from Jigawa detained in Lagos
Issue international passports within 48 hours -Minister of Interior, Aregbesola directs NIS

US Embassy to close Abuja, Lagos offices, gives reason



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

 
The US embassy in Nigeria has announced that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Monday in honour of Labour Day celebrated in the US.

Labour Day is celebrated in the US on the first Monday of September.

The embassy announced this in a tweet on Friday.

The embassy noted that consular services would not be available on Monday.

The tweet read: “HOLIDAY CLOSURE: The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 to commemorate Labor Day.

“No consular services will be available on this date. #HappyLaborDay to all those celebrating.”

The embassy had also insisted in a statement that its reciprocity fees for Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas would remain for now.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 127