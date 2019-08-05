Bambam and Teddy A set to hold introduction ceremony in few hours

Nigerianeye earlier reported that BBNaija's former housemates, Bambam Teddy A are engaged and are looking to build a future together. Recent reports claim that the couple are set to hold their introduction ceremony on August 31.





Bambam who is the bride-to-be is reportedly pregnant and for that reason, plans are being hastened, so they can welcome the child as a couple.





Bambam and Teddy A surprised a lot of fans when they stayed together many months after the BBNaija show.





Some had thought they will date for a long time and eventually part ways but right from the toilet moments of the Double Wahala edition, the couple are now set to walk down the aisle and a lot of people are excited for them.

As the countdown begins, congratulatory messages have been sent to the couple who first announced their engagement on August 4 and are now set to make it official.





Meanwhile, Angel, another housemate from the Double Wahala edition tied the knot with his Canadian sweetheart a short while back. The duo looked happy as they vowed to be lovers till the end in Port Harcourt.







