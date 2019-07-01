Home | News | General | Delta govt. employs 1000 secondary school teachers

Chief Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta, has said that the recruitment of 1000 teachers into the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) was to bridge the gap in the number of teachers in public schools in the state.

He made this known in a statement signed by Mr Oghenero Orovwuje, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry on Friday in Asaba.

Ukah was quoted to have said this when he visited the venue for the screening of successful candidates for employment as teachers into the PPEB.

Ukah said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to ensure that the education sector attained a level where students from public schools in the state could compete favourably with their peers around the world.

He described the recruitment process as transparent and devoid of lobbying.

The commissioner said that anyone that was employed got the job on merit, pointing out that only the best candidates that emerged from the exercise were employed.

He admonished the successful candidates to be diligent in their duties and bring the knowledge they had in their various fields of study to bear on their performance.

He said that the ministry would organise training and induction for them to acquaint them with what they ought to know about civil service.

He warned them against lobbying for posting, saying that the rule of engagement stated that they would be posted to rural areas for a minimum of 5 years before their next posting.

The teachers were expected to teach English Language, Further Mathematics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Basic Science, Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology and Physics. (NAN)

