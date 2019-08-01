Home | News | General | Lagos begins to check invasion of miscreants, intercepts truckload from Jigawa

Lagos State Government yesterday intercepted a truck load of 123 social miscreants with 48 motorcycles coming from Jigawa state.

The state task force on Environment, Sanitation and Special Offences made the arrest following a tip off by members of the public who raised security concern about the manner with which the occupants of the truck conducted themselves.

After the interception, the truck and its occupants were moved to the office of the Taskforce in Oshodi for interrogation.

Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, Mr Yinka Egbeyemi, said the trailer was accosted in the wee hours on Friday, after a security alert from the public. He said his team swiftly responded to the information, which led to the seizure of the truck and its occupants at Agege area of Lagos.

Egbeyemi said the Lagos Police Command had directed that a fact-finding panel be constituted to profile the detained occupants of the truck, but he added that nothing incriminating was found on them.

Following the ban on commercial motorcycles in most cities in the country, Lagos became a safe haven for them as they invaded the city on a daily basis and constituted themselves into nuisance.

One of the detained occupants, Shuaibu Haruna, said he left Jigawa State to work in Lagos with his motorcycle. He claimed to have a wife and a son, but said he needed to double his income to cater for his family. Haruna said he intended to stay in Isolo area to which he had already paid N7,000 as accommodation fee.

Another occupant, Mohammed Ibrahim, said he left his base in the northern part of the country to keep himself busy after finishing his farm work. He said he was going to Badagry to join his brother.

Vanguard

