Accident claims six lives, injures 24 others in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

It was a black Friday for people of Ogun State as six persons lost their lives while 24 others sustained various degrees of injury in a fatal accident that occurred on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

frsc

It was gathered that the accident which occurred at about 8:30am on Friday at Isara near Ogere in Remo-North Local Government involved two commercial buses.

It was also learnt that the buses which were coming from opposite directions had head-on collision due to over-speeding by one of the drivers. While confirming the accident, the State sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele said a white Toyota Bus with registration number ABC 932 XJ and a white Mazda passenger bus with registration number FST 820 XD were involved in the crash.

Oladele further said about 30 people comprising 20 males and 10 females were involved in the accident.

He added that the injured victims have been taken to different hospitals around the axis of the accident, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Mortuary and FOS Ipara Morgue.

Vanguard

