Enugu Govt Appoints Former IGP, Onovo, As Security Consultant



…To commence fixing of potholes

Enugu State Government has appointed the former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo, as Security Consultant.

alt
Onovo, Ex-Police IG

The appointment was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya.

Chief Onovo who hails from Enugu State, recently served as the Chairman of the Sectoral Ad-hoc Committee on Security, constituted by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alongside 11 other committees that reviewed various sectors of the state government and recommended roadmaps for optimized service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

Former IGP Onovo’s appointment, according to the statement, is part of the proactive measures being put in place by the state government to enhance the security of the state.

In another development, the state government disclosed its plan, based on professional advice, to commence fixing of sensitive potholes created by persistent rainfall.

The government explained that the rains had made it difficult for the application of hot rolled asphaltic wearing course for the pavement and surfacing of the affected potholes, adding that it will complete the remaining ones immediately after the rainy season.

