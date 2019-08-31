VIDEO: Lagos policeman jails lady for not greeting him, demand N5,000 bribe



A distraught Nigerian lady sent out an SOS message on Instagram after a Lagos policeman allegedly jailed her sister last night August 30, for reportedly not greeting him. A distraught Nigerian lady sent out an SOS message on Instagram after a Lagos policeman allegedly jailed her sister last night August 30, for reportedly not greeting him.





@_royaltiegram in her Insta-Live video said the policeman behind her sister's ordeal is one Mr. Eric of Area F police division in Ikeja area of Lagos. She alleged that the police division is notorious for rape and extra-judicial killing.







The lady who stayed up all night to secure her sister's release, said the policeman demanded for N5,000 before releasing her sister. She however didn't reveal if the money has been paid.





Here is her video below;



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Aug 30, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday