



Brick Dollbanger (pseudonym), a US-based expert who works for Realbotix, a s3x robot company, has warned that a simple coding error could prompt sex dolls to attack their owners during ecstasy.





The Forbes acclaimed s3x robot tester said this during an interview with Daily Star





He was speaking on the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the intimacy bots and the rate at which new models are getting sophisticated.





Dollbanger said the fact that “these humanoids are machines” they could be much stronger their owners.

According to him, since they come with high-impact plastic or aluminum frame, they may only be stopped with the use of projectiles like guns and could make them cause “some serious damage.”





“It scares me to death, it’s a machine and it’s always going to be a machine. It’s not going to be something you can hit with a pipe and it’s going to fall apart. I’ve always said, when a synthetic can support itself, that synthetic is going to be much stronger than a normal human,” he said.





“It’s going to be more durable. Instead of having bones, it’s going to have high impact plastic or aluminum frame. It’s going to be very strong and it won’t get tired. It won’t stop unless it runs out of energy supply.





“Unless you can stop it with some kind of projectile, like a gun or something like that, if this thing got out of control it could do some serious damage.”





According to him, it takes just one bad line of code for the sex robot to turn against its owner.





“If you make one mistake and you have a line of bad code in there and it hits this line of bad code, depending on what it’s doing or where it’s at or numerous other instances, it could just decide this is what it’s supposed to do,” he said.





“It’s been programmed, and more than likely it’s going to be answering to a cloud server of some kind to get updated to have any kind of work done on AI itself, it will have to link to the server.





“And it wouldn’t stop until those things occurred. Put it this way it can put its arm around your neck and just stop you from breathing, and you wouldn’t be able to get away from it, something as simple as that, a simple hug could be a constriction that could literally compress your chest and airway and stop you breathing. It can keep the constriction going until you stop breathing.”





The Sun UK reported that Realbotix, the company where Dollbanger works, is already working on equipping sex robots with vision and locomotion while Cloud Climax, a similar company, has also launched its first doll with “full artificial intelligence” could “replace human intimacy.”





According to Dollbanger, s3x robot technology is rapidly advancing with new updates regularly emerging such that humans could soon be relying on these droids for space travel and more.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday