Home | News | General | Man recounts how he lost a plum job in China after he mentioned he is from Nigeria
S3x robots could easily malfunction and attack owners, says expert
The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful - Tuface

Man recounts how he lost a plum job in China after he mentioned he is from Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 31 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A Twitter user identified as Aaron Chukwuemeka has narrated the story of how he lost a job offer due to his Nigerian nationality. The man explained that he had a Skype interview for a job position in China.

Chukwuemeka, who narrated his story in a Twitter thread, said his interview was going smoothly until they asked his nationality. He said he proudly told them he is a Nigerian with an African passport.

According to the Twitter user, two seconds after he revealed his nationality, the interviewer told him that his application cannot be accepted.

The young man noted that he was told that the government/immigration requirements for a work visa are only open to South Africa, the United States, Canada, and Europeans.


Chukwuemeka expressed that he tried to persuade them and offered an alternative but he was shut down. He stated that he felt like crying and wished he had dual citizenship.

However, the man added the last tweet to his thread, saying no matter what he is proud to be a Nigerian.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105