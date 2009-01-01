The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful - Tuface

Tuface Idibia went all out against African politicians as he berated the state of the education and value system in the continent.

The singer stated that the entire education and value system needs to change in Africa.

Also taking a swipe at those also calling him out for cancelling a planned protest, the veteran singer asked what they've been able to achieve since then. R

ead Tuface's tweets below;



Recall that Tuface suffered a backlash after he cancelled his February 2017 anti-government protest, blaming it all on security.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday