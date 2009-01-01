TICAD7: Buhari departs Japan
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Japan after participating in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development in the country.
According to his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja on Saturday.
He tweeted, “After the successful participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) President @MBuhari has departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja.”
Buhari travelled to Japan last Sunday for the TICAD7, themed, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”
