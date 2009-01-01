Home | News | General | TICAD7: Buhari departs Japan
The shamelessness among African politicians is becoming too shameful - Tuface
Who is a Nigerian? Twitter users ask as Lagos govt apprehends Okada riders from Jigawa

TICAD7: Buhari departs Japan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Japan after participating in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development in the country.

According to his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja on Saturday.

He tweeted, “After the successful participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (#TICAD7) President @MBuhari has departed Yokohama, Japan for Abuja.”

Buhari travelled to Japan last Sunday for the TICAD7, themed, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105