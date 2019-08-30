Who is a Nigerian? Twitter users ask as Lagos govt apprehends Okada riders from Jigawa

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the arrest of 123 men from Jigawa State, who had come into Lagos State with 48 motorbikes in a truck.

The Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce had apprehended the men on Friday for what it termed, “illegal mass movement of Okada riders.”

The arrest was jointly coordinated by the State Commissioners for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello and Transportation, Dr. Abimbola Oladehinde, says the verified Twitter handle of the Lagos State government.

It was revealed that the truck and its occupants were moved to the office of the Taskforce in Oshodi for interrogation after arrest.

Since photos and videos of the arrest were shared, Twitter users have been reacting.

See tweets:

This is an insensitive tweet. These are Nigerians to whom the constitution guarantees freedom of mobility. What Lagos should do is to set up a strict licensing regime for bike operators, this will reduce the no. of reckless riders, generate revenue and improve safety of commute. — Mist'Dee (@dayodipe) August 30, 2019

Pls What is illegal about mass movt of people from one part of the country to another if they're citizens? I think you need to be more explicit with regards to their specific crime(s) I also feel it is dehumanizing to transport ANY HUMAN BEING like that We can do better Lagos https://t.co/KLokYCnuvm — The Revolutionary Seeker (@The_Seeker76) August 30, 2019

Most of them are undocumented. They are lords unto themselves. Try to caution them on their activities, and they unleash mayhem. This isn't about being politically correct. They guys are very dangerous. https://t.co/jMYApkCnpU — Uzochi Okoroma (@Uzochi_O) August 31, 2019

