Home | News | General | Southampton come from behind to deny Man United vital win in tough Premier League tie

Southampton vs Man United ended in a 1-1 draw at St Marys as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men fail to pick up maximum points for the third week running.

Daniel James gave Manchester United the lead in the 10th minute at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

However, Jannik Vestergaard got Southampton's equalizer with a powerful header after an initial punch from De Gea was floated back in by the Danish 6' 7'' international.

Ralph Hasenhüttl would be pleased with the way his men contained Manchester United following the first goal as they dominated and and took the fight back to Manchester United.

And as the second half trickled both Saints manager and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both went into to the reserved to try find the extra addition to edge out their opponent.

Kevin Danso then got his second card and was sent off 15 minutes to final time, reducing the hosts to ten men and allow Manchester United a real chance at taking all three points.

Super Eagles star Iwobi finally opens up on why he left Arsenal for Everton

Mason Greenwood came in for Scott Mctominay in one last final attempt for Solskjaer to squeeze something out of the one man advantage but it was all in vain as the Red Devils were kept at bay.

United continued to storm the Saints final third but it was Southampton who would have the victory of sharing points after Angus Gunn, was at his best to thwart all of Manchester United's attempt.

Greenwood had one final decent attempt at Gunn parried away from goal to end the tie at 1-1 after United were unable to capitalise on the numerical advantage.

The result leaves Manchester United temporarily in fourth place.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...