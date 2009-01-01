Most of you are happy when you hear that someone else is not doing well - Mikel Obi's wife says as she dispels breakup rumors
Social media was recently flooded with news that popular Nigerian footballer John Mikel Obi’s marriage with wife, Olga Diyachenko, had hit the rocks.
Well, it appears everything that is being peddled about the couple is completely false and untrue.
In a lengthy post shared on her Instastory channel, Olga expressed complete disappointment at rumor mongers who appeared to be so happy about the news that all may not be well between her and the footballer.
She pointed out that some people even went the extra length by calculating how much both parties would part way with, should a divorce come to play.
Olga submitted that the situation has given her and her man, an insight to the minds of their social media followers, and the true contents of their hearts towards them.
The fair skinned beauty also pointed out that it appears so many people are only excited about the miss fortune of others.
She rounded up by stating that she would not comment on the issue further, and also appreciated those that displayed how they truly feel about her family.
See the post below:
As shared by Olga on her Instagram page. Photo:@olga_allegra
Source: Instagram
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered a report that compiled some beautiful pictures of the couple’s twin girls. The compilation featured some adorable photos of the girls captured with the mum and dad, while some others showed them alone.
