Home | News | General | Shamelessness among African leaders is too shameful - 2Baba slams government

- Top Nigerian musician, 2Baba, recently slammed African leaders on social media

- The artist who seemed to fed up with the way things are stated that the the shamelessness of the African leaders is becoming too shameful

- 2Baba called for an overhaul of the entire education and value system of Africa

Nigerian musician, 2Baba, appears to be walking the path of instigating another protest march in 2019. Recall that the singer had many Nigerians supporting him when he almost embarked on a nationwide protest in 2017 but cancelled at the 11th hour.

Although, the singer since backing out of the protest in 2017, has faced his music career and family, it is obvious that he is still uncomfortable with the state of Nigeria and the way in which affairs are run in Africa.

Just recently, the singer shared two posts on is verified Twitter page where he voiced out frustration over the educational and value system in Nigeria. In his posts, 2Baba stated that the 'shamelessness of African leaders is becoming more shameful.'

Afe Babalola makes stunning revelation, says DSS not empowered by law to arrest

The obviously frustrated singer also stated that he is sick of people slamming him for backing out of a protest in 2017 and demanded that those who are not 'cowards' have sat back and not done anything and yet he is still being dragged.

Read his posts below:

His post had some social media users questioning his stance and some others supporting his position over the state of affairs in the African society.

Here are some reactions below:

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Nigerian man, Kennedy Ekezie, was honoured by the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, with Queen’s Young Leaders Award in 2018 for raising grant to start a mentorship programme for young Africans all over the world.

He was one of the youngest people to ever receive the honour. Ekezie who is currently in China studying for his master’s degree spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on living above waters in Nigeria and being a youth activist.

Nigerians react as Mike Bamiloye says a man with a beautiful wife who cannot pray is endangered

He also charged the Nigerian youths on the responsibility ahead of them in taking the country to a greater height by creating a country they desire.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

What if 2Baba Becomes President? on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...