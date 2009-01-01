Home | News | General | Tension as B/Haram terrorists reportedly ambush military convoy in Borno; 8 soldiers killed, 5 missing

- A military convoy was reportedly ambushed along the Maiduguri/ Monguno highway by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday, August 30, and eight soldiers were killed

- Four military vehicles were set ablaze during the attack; and a source reportedly disclosed that five soldiers were also missing after the heavy gun battle

- According to the anonymous source, the bodies of the deceased soldiers were taken to the Sector 3 headquarters in Borno

A military convoy was reportedly ambushed along the Maiduguri/ Monguno highway by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday, August 30.

According to Daily Trust, the insurgents killed at least eight soldiers and took away arms and ammunition in the attack which happened at Gasarwa village at about 10am.

Legit.ng gathers that four military vehicles were set ablaze during the attack; and a source reportedly disclosed that five soldiers were also missing after the heavy gun battle.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reportedly stated: “They were ambushed around the Gasarwa general area on Gajiram-Monguno road.

Taraba killings: Leaked memo further deepens rift between army, police authorities

“The troops were from Monguno heading to Maiduguri before the incident happened. So far, eight soldiers have been confirmed dead and five are missing.

“The insurgents engaged the troops with Rocket-Propelled Grenades and small arms. Before the arrival of our troops from Monguno and the air support, the Boko Haram members had withdrawn with lots of weapons.

“They burned three gun trucks belonging to the Army.”

According to the anonymous source, the bodies of the deceased soldiers were taken to the Sector 3 headquarters in Borno.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that security sources disclosed that Nigerian soldiers were killed and a few of them had gone missing after an ambush by Boko Haram’s Islamic State-backed faction.

According to the sources who requested anonymity, fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) opened fire on a column of civilian vehicles under military escort in Borno state.

Revealed: Army Captain who ordered police killings had 191 phone chats with wanted kidnapper

The soldiers were escorting residents from the village of Sabon Garin Kimba in dozens of trucks to a camp in the town of Damboa about 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, according to a militia fighting against the jihadists alongside the Army.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Can Nigerian soldiers really not deal with Boko Haram fighters? - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...