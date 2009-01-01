Home | News | General | Reactions trail arrest of 123 men, 48 okadas in Lagos by state govt

- Reactions have trailed the confiscation of motorcycles popularly known as okada and arrests of the riders from the north by the Lagos state government.

- While some believe that the Lagos state government erred in its actions, others are quick to jump at the government’s defence, saying the actions were taken for security purpose

- A human rights activist, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, who condemns the Lagos state actions, says criminalising identity and poverty is fast becoming a norm in the country

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views on the confiscation of motorcycles popularly known as okada and arrests of the riders from the north by the Lagos state government.

The arrest was jointly coordinated by the state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, and the commissioner of transportation, Abimbola Oladehinde.

A human rights activist, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, expressed displeasure over the arrest, wondering when being an okada rider from the north has suddenly become a crime.

He said criminalising identity and poverty is fast becoming a norm in the country.

Odinkalu’s view was, however, met with dissenting voice from another Twitter user who felt it was normal for the government of Lagos to investigate the group of okade men migrating from the north to the state.

According to another user identified as Kassandra Ugochukwu, increasing cases of insecurity nationwide has made 'everyone' especially the 'poor' suspects.

She said: “Since the government of the day is yet to identify the 'unknown gunmen' killing Nigerians, this trend may continue.”

Another user, however, said that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of movement.

He said: “Constitution of the land is sacrosanct. It guarantees freedom of movement but within the ambit of the law. We really need to understand what @followlasg meant by “illegal mass movement”.

Another user identified as Oluseun Onigbinde expressed displeasure over the report of the arrest, describing it as illegal.

He tweeted: "That Lagos video is disgusting and also illegal. However, let's face a tough question that might never be answered. Who is a Nigerian? International Passport? BVN? Birth Certificate? NIMC?"

Below are other reactions:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state government arrested several motorcycle riders, also known as okada riders who illegally migrated to the state from the north.

In a series of tweets, the state government disclosed that the arrest was jointly coordinated by the commissioner for the environment and water resources, Tunji Bello and his transportation counterpart, Dr Abimbola Oladehinde.

