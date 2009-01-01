Home | News | General | Man United legend warns Messi against having dinner with Ronaldo who he described as a machine

- Patrice Evra has tacitly warned Lionel Messi and other footballers against having dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo in his house

- This comes after the former Man United defender recalled how a lunch date with Ronaldo turned into training session during their time at Old Trafford

- Evra described Cristiano Ronaldo as a machine

Man United legend Patrice Evra has stylishly warned Lionel Messi against having dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus star’s house.

This comes even as Evra recalled how his lunch date with Ronaldo turned into a training session and doesn’t wish Lionel Messi go through the same ‘torture’.

Earlier this month, Evra tweeted about Ronaldo, saying: "He is a machine!!

"Just don’t go to his house for lunch it’s like another training session!"

PAY ATTENTION:Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

The former France international has now passed a general warning to footballers including Messi, who could possibly get an invite from Ronaldo to have a dinner in his house.

Super Eagles star Iwobi finally opens up on why he left Arsenal for Everton

After Thursday's Champions League draw, Evra posted a snap of himself catching-up with Ronaldo in Monaco.

The ex-Man United defender captioned the Twitter post: "@Cristiano: 'Are you coming for lunch or no?'

"Me: 'Thank you but I just retired so I don't need another training session."

PAY ATTENTION: Place your bet and get the chance to win big on 1xbet

Evra completed the hilarious post with a cry-laugh emoji.

His latest well-natured jibe came after Ronaldo offered to take Messi out for dinner after the Barcelona star clinched the Forward of the Year in Monaco at the UEFA award.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has a cordial relationship with his biggest rival Lionel Messi who plays for Barcelona.

He admitted they have not had dinner together yet but hopes they will in the future.

Wait a minute! Do you like to predict and win?

Best football club with the most trophies in the world in 2018

You have that opportunity now to place your bet in one of the fastest rising bookmakers in Nigeria - 1xbet

Click here to place your bet and get the chance to win big. Hurry now!

Aruna Quadri: Nigerian with world's deadliest forehand in t/tennis | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...