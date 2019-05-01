Home | News | General | U. S. Open: Federer razor sharp in win over Eva
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 10 minutes ago
 After slow starts in his last two U.S. Open matches, Roger Federer took his game up a notch on Friday walloping Briton, Dan Evans 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16.

Roger Federer
Roger Federer

The Swiss great was brimming with confidence from the start, taking advantage of the speedy hardcourts under the open roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a warm and sunny day.

Federer, who is seeking his sixth U.S. Open title, rifled 48 winners and 10 aces to see off Evans, who is now 0-3 lifetime against the 38-year-old.

Tennis: Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev in Cincinnati(Opens in a new browser tab)

Federer has had limited court time since his epic defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon final in July but appeared to shake off any remaining rust with the win.

“I really enjoyed myself today. Beautiful sky and you guys out here also helped,” he said in an on-court interview in front of an adoring crowd.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not one to dwell on the past.

“At the end of the day, what matters the most for me is that I am in the third round after those two sort of slow starts,” he told reporters.

Federer opens grass season with victory over Millman in Halle(Opens in a new browser tab)

“I gave myself another opportunity to do better, and I did.”

“You almost tend to forget what happened and you move forward.”

Next up for third seeded Federer is a meeting with either Pablo Carreno Busta or David Goffin, and Federer said he would not underestimate either opponent.

“They are both really quality baseliners,” he said, adding that he expected the 15th seed Goffin to come out on top in his tie with the Spaniard.

“I expect it to be tough, not like today anyway.” (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard

