One of my most difficult challenges was passing WAEC examination – Garba Shehu

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, has revealed that one of his most difficult challenges has to do with passing the final WAEC examination.

Shehu, a former president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, stated this during an interview with ThisDay newspapers.

‘’One of the most difficult challenges has to do with passing the final WAEC examination. I played with it and I banged. I became serious again and I made it,’’ he said.

He also spoke on how he worked hard to propel himself in life, first as a respected journalist and then a presidential media aide.

His words: ‘’I am a driver’s son. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I worked hard to propel myself in life and education gave me the opportunity to bootstrap myself.

‘’Indeed, working hard is essential in life. To excel and change your fortunes in life, you must work hard. If you work hard and excel, your opportunities are limitless. If you are worth your salt, your opportunities broaden day after day. Hard work has its rewards. The best certificate is the ability to prove yourself.

‘’This essentially is the reason for whatever I have attained in life and not because of any silver spoon. Besides, I am an adventurous person, I like challenges.’’

Shehu, a veteran journalist who is also from Jigawa state, north west of Nigeria, spoke on how he met his wife.

He said: ‘’I got married at 27. I have prayed in my life that God should show me my wife when I see her; that I should recognise her the moment she is there. I saw her in a crowd. Then, we couldn’t stop stealing a look at one another. I told myself that yes, that’s the one. I made the move, and we got going.

‘’This was the first and only relationship I ever went into. We stuck to each other ever since and I believe it will remain like that to the very end. I’m extremely pleased with the family I have.’’

Speaking on his journey into politics, first as a spokesman to former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and now aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu said being in the corridors of power has been a thrilling experience for him.

His words: ‘’I am not a career politician, but working with politicians expands your horizons and life’s experiences.

‘’The roles I played and still play in terms of working with politicians has expanded my knowledge beyond the textbook definition of politics. Politics is full of intrigues and power play and being in the corridors of working with the wielders of power is a thrilling experience.’’

Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman has said the Buhari administration will not give up on the safe return of Leah Sharibu.

Sharibu, a student of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, was kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018.

Speaking to a group of journalists on Saturday, August 31 in Abuja, Shehu said: ‘‘Instead of giving up, the government is carrying forward processes that should hopefully yield her release by her captors.”

