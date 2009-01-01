Home | News | General | I will not interfere in your operations - President Buhari tells EFCC

- President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged not to interfere with the operations of the EFCC

- The president made the pledge at the graduation of 328 cadets of the Detective Superintendent Course 8 of the EFCC

- He was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will never interfere in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The president made the pledge on Saturday, August 31 at the graduation of 328 cadets of the Detective Superintendent Course 8 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna state.

He therefore, urged Nigerians to join his administration to free Nigeria of criminality and corruption in governance.

The president was represented by Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also urged the newly graduated detectives to be patriotic in the fight to free Nigeria from corruption.

His words: “Corruption is what is holding Nigeria’s development over the years. The overall public opinion is that corruption fuels terrorism, kidnappings, banditry, political violence which consequently denied millions of Nigerians access to good life, good health and a sound education.

“My charge to you today is to imbibe the culture of integrity, selflessness, patriotism and professionalism which NDA and EFCC are known for.

“With the political will of my administration in the last four years and the courage of EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu, it’s possible to have a society where corruption is reduced.

“It’s my hope that you will join us in taking corruption and criminality out of governance so that our nation will be prosperous and safer for future generation.”

On his part, chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, stressed that all Nigerians have a responsibility of fighting against corruption, so as to have a well developed nation.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged on why the EFCC is investigating some of the financial dealings of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode during his tenure as Lagos state chief executive.

According a recent media report, Ambode is being investigated for several deals ranging from unilateral award of over-inflated contracts, cooking the books of the state and approving many opaque deals that did not go through due process.

There are also allegations of the state’s commonwealth being diverted to private accounts in countries like Seychelles and Mauritius while the former governor was in charge.

