Panic as thunder strikes teenager to death in Ekiti state

A secondary school boy has been struck to death by thunderbolt in Emure Ekiti state, Vanguard reports.

The incident was said to have occurred at the early hours of Saturday, August 31 and has thrown the community into mourning.

According to the report, the boy and his friend had gone to a mountain in the community where they stole some eggs from a fowl which was already in hatching process.

The boys were said to have chased away the hen and packed the eggs and fried it.

The deceased was however struck dead by thunder after eating the egg but his partner was yet to eat his own portion when the incident happened.

Traditional worshipers are said to have stormed the community to make necessary sacrifices and appease the god of thunder so as to save the life of the second boy.

Recently, the police area command in Wukari, Taraba state was thrown into confusion as thunder struck during a heavy downpour on Thursday night, June 13.

Though no one was hurt, a big tree in front of the police station was destroyed by the thunder.

Some police officers who were on duty at the time the thunder incident happened said the sound was very terrible as it sent all of them to look for cover.

