African star becomes Arsenal second departure of the day as he joins top European club

- Mohammed Elneny has joined Beskitas on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal

- The Egyptian midfielder played 89 times for the Gunners since he made the move to North London in 2016

- Elneny joined Arsenal in January 2016 from Swiss side FC Basel

Mohammed Elneny has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Besiktas from Arsenal.

The Egyptian international featured 89 times for the Gunners after joining the club in January 2016.

During his time at Arsenal, Elneny featured mostly in the middle of the pack, and was instrumental in the club’s qualification in the Europa League final last season.

He joined Arsenal in January 2016 from Swiss side FC Basel, where he had won four successive league titles, and played in three successive Swiss Cup Finals.

Elneny played for his country in the 2012 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup and was also a runner-up in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have confirmed that their defender Nacho Monreal has sealed a permanent deal to join Spanish League outfit Real Sociedad this month.

The 33-year-old Spaniard joined the Emirates Stadium outfit from Malaga in a deal valued around €10 million in 2013.

During his six year reign at the club, Monreal scored 10 goals in 250 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

