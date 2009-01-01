Home | News | General | 3 star Liverpool thrash Burnley at Turf Moor to remain atop of Premier League table

- Burnley vs Liverpool clash ended in favour of the Reds

- A goal each from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and an own goal from Chris Wood sealed the win for the visitors

- Jurgen Klopp's men remain atop of the Premier League table after winning their first four matches

Liverpool maintain 100 percent start to the season following their 3-0 victory over Burnley at the Turf Moor.

The Reds took the lead in the 33rd minute through an own goal from Chris Wood after Trent Alexander-Arnold launched an impressive cross into the Clarets danger zone.

Four minutes later, Sadio Mane powered home a low shot from the a Roberto Firmino assist as the Champions League winners took a two goal lead into half time.

Coach Jurgen Klopp's men dominated most part of the first half with the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Mane and Firmino.

On return to the pitch for the remainder of the fixture, the Merseyside outfit continued their attacking style of play looking for more goals but they could not find the back of the net.

Roberto Firmino however got his chance to record his name on the scores sheet after powering a superb shot into the back of the net in the 80th minute.

The Brazilian benefited from Salah's superb run from the right flank to seal the victory for his side and make it four wins out of four games so far in the EPL this season.

