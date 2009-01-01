Home | News | General | African star makes history as Barcelona struggle again without Lionel Messi

- Osasuna vs Barcelona ended 2-2 in an entertaining La Liga fixture

- 16-year-old Ansu Fatu made history as he became the youngest La Liga goalscorer in Barcelona's history

- However, a brace from Osasuna striker Roberto Torres denied Barca all three points in the fixture

Ansu Fati, 16-year-old, made history as he became the youngest La Liga goalscorer in Barcelona's history but a brace from Osasuna striker Roberto Torres spoiled the celebration for Ernesto Valverde's men as both clubs settled for a 2-2 draw.

Barcelona fell behind as early as the seventh minute following a smart finish from Torres. And despite series of attempts to get an equalizer in the first half, it was Osasuna that went into the tunnel with a 1-0 lead.

However, at the resumption of the second half, Barcelona got their equalizer following a beautiful header from Ansu Fati in the 51st minute.

And 13 minutes later, the away team took the lead for the first time in the game as Arthur Melo did well to find space inside the box before curling a delightful effort into the right bottom corner.

But with 10 minutes left to play, Osasuna were handed a good opportunity to draw level after Gerard Pique handled the ball inside the box.

Up step Roberto Torres who converted from the spot as he sent Ter Stegen the wrong way. Osasuna held on to claim a vital 2-2 draw as again Barcelona failed to win in the absence of their talisman Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have only won one of their last eight games without Lionel Messi

