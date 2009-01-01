Home | News | General | She is alive! Presidency gives major update on Leah Sharibu

Senior special assistant to the president, media and publicity, Garba Shehu, says the Buhari administration will not give up on the safe return of Leah Sharibu.

Sharibu, a student of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, was kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018.

She has been in the custody of the terrorist group since then for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

Speaking to a group of journalists on Saturday, August 31 in Abuja, Shehu said: ‘‘Instead of giving up, the government is carrying forward processes that should hopefully yield her release by her captors.”

The presidential spokesman was responding to worrying cycle of speculations on whether Sharibu had been harmed by her abductors.

He told reporters that much of what is written about the girl in the press is false news.

His words: “Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWA, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.

‘‘Contrary to false reports, she is alive - given assurances from our security agencies-, and the government is committed to her safe return, as well as all other hostages to their families.

“Kidnapping for ransom should never be encouraged. This means not capitulating to the demands of terrorists: refrain from rewarding their heinous crimes with payment.

‘’With the abduction of loved family and friends, the government understands how difficult these time are for them, but government is pursuing many options to ensure the safe return of Leah Sharibu.

“We must commit to law and communication, using the breadth of strategies at our disposal: legal initiatives, stakeholder cooperation, involvement of all relevant parties and the use of the latest hostage negotiation techniques.

‘‘Kidnapping for ransom is rising across the Sahel. We must – collectively – make sure we implement best practice to prevent its exploitation.’’

Appealing for patience, Shehu assured that the Buhari administration is fully conscious that any misstep on a delicate issue as this can be costly.

Last month, Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah, said she is hopeful that her daughter will return alive from Boko Haram captivity, adding that she looks forward to that day.

Mrs Sharibu made the statement while reacting to a video released by Boko Haram where an abducted aid worker identified as Grace Taku called for help from the terrorists' captivity.

