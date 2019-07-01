Home | News | General | Don’t leave home-based players out of Eagles, Erico tells Rohr

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico has said that coach Gernot Rohr’s policy of ignoring home-based players out of the national was counter productive.

Erico, who coached many Nigerian clubsides and discovered great players who made their mark with the Super Eagles, argued that the national team is one sided and this may result in the coaches relying on a regular set of players rather than discover new talents every passing month.

“There is the chance of discovering new players now and then because they are everywhere. One million and one of them so you cannot just depend on the old ones regularly”.

“If the young ones come in and fight for a shirt, there is nothing wrong with that, but that is how it is supposed to be anyway,” the former goalkeeper coach told Brila FM.

“A reasonable coach should be able to try as much as possible to infuse the home-based players to encourage them to work harder and to do more and giving them an opportunity. I think it’s very important the coach should look inwards too,” he concluded.

