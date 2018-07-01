Home | News | General | We are treated like lepers – Sacked Ondo Poly Teachers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

UNEASY calm pervades the Staff School of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo as 42 workers of the school were affected by commercialisation.

Rufus Giwa poly

The development raised concerns across Ondo State even as accusing fingers were pointed at the state government.

But Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, absolved government of blame, saying the school “is a wholly private business venture by the institution”

Sunday Vanguard gathered that 59 staff members were affected but the institution recalled 17 original workers seconded to the Staff School when it was established about 27 years ago.

However, the fate of the remaining 42 is hanging and would have to be determined by private investors.

Their disengagement was contained in a letter entitled ‘Letter of Disengagement of Services’ and dated August 5.

Speaking on the development, Acting Rector of the institution, Dr Ganiyu Ogundahunsi, denied that they were sacked but said that running the institution was no more sustainable.

“As of now, the cost of running the school is N74m in one year whereas the total income from the school every year is N4m. This is not sustainable”, he said.

“The Governing Council has therefore decided to privatize the school:

“All the employees employed directly by the polytechnic will return to the polytechnic employment while efforts are made to persuade investors and the state Ministry of Education to absorb other categories of employees but no person will lose his or her employment as a result of these changes in the corporate structure”.

Meanwhile, reacting to the sack of the workers, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, RUGIPO Chapter, Comrade Olowolade Chris, expressed dissatisfaction with the way the workers were “ treated as lepers”.

Olowolade described the decision to lay off the workers as unpopular more so that the institution is performing optimally in curricular activities.

“The decision is unfair for the management. They are 100 percent bonafide staff of the polytechnic considering the mode of their employment regularisation and confirmation of appointment and the way they were being promoted”, he said.

Government decision, according to him, was contrary to the promise Governor Akeredolu gave during a meeting with union leaders on July 23 in his office.

