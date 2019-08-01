Home | News | General | Firm introduces mobile app to modernise traditional Piggybank saving pattern

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-AS a way of enhancing the saving pattern of every Nigerian, a money lending firm, CreditAssist Investment Limited, has modernised the traditional Piggybank (Kolo) system of saving money by launching a standard, secured web and mobile application known as ‘KoloMoni’ to encourage a reliable method in money-saving digitally.

r. John Alamu, Executive Director, CreditAssist Investment Limited, flanked by Mrs Funke Olaniyan (left) and Mr. Musibaudeen Yusuff of MF Exclusive Global Consultancy (right).

This modernised method of saving money, according to the Executive Director of the firm, Mr John Alamu, while briefing journalists at Davies Hotel in Ibadan, was aimed at encouraging investment in order to foster the culture of personal saving among Nigerians and set users of the application on the road to financial freedom.

He disclosed further that the ‘KoloMoni’ would reshape the saving pattern of every Nigerian towards achieving their set goals through personal savings, adding that it would also reduce dependence on excessive borrowing.

Alamu hinted further: “KoloMoni is an innovative and modernised version of the traditional ‘Kolo’ (Piggybank) and can be thought of as a digitalised kolo for saving money.”

“I am confident that KoloMoni is a major way to reduce over-dependence on loans, which often leads to financial disequilibrium.

“With a wide array of savings plans available on KoloMoni, our customers will always have money at their disposal to finance their set goals without sourcing for loans.”

“Achieving financial freedom four our customers without debilitating loans was the driving force behind the development of KoloMoni,” he disclosed.

Highlighting the benefits of using the mobile application, Alamu stated that savings on ‘KoloMoni’ could attract interest rates as high as 15% per annum, noting that the savings are insured by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commissions through Meristem Trustees.

“KoloMoni is designed for every Nigerian that has access to a smartphone which would enable them to save periodically (daily, weekly or monthly),” Alamu pointed out.

He then disclosed that CreditAssist Investment Limited was a money lending organisation licensed by the Oyo State Government which is an affiliate of the Association of Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions of Nigeria (ANMFIN).

