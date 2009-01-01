BB Naija: Dino Melaye hosted the evicted housemates at his Abuja residence (Photos)
- 3 hours 7 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has been caught on camera hosting the Big Brother Naija housemate.
Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday, August 31, hosted some of the evicted Big Brother Naija housemates at his Abuja residence.
The senator was pictured with Kim Oprah, Gedoni, Jeff, Joe, Jackye, Nelson and Enkay.
Melaye shared photos from the visit on his own Instagram page and BBNaija fans were excited by it.
See more photos below:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles