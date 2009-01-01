BB Naija: Dino Melaye hosted the evicted housemates at his Abuja residence (Photos)

Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has been caught on camera hosting the Big Brother Naija housemate.

Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday, August 31, hosted some of the evicted Big Brother Naija housemates at his Abuja residence.

The senator was pictured with Kim Oprah, Gedoni, Jeff, Joe, Jackye, Nelson and Enkay.

Melaye shared photos from the visit on his own Instagram page and BBNaija fans were excited by it.



See more photos below:

