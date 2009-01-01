No corrupt person will go unpunished - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday lamented that corruption had retarded development as well as dented the image of the country in the world.

The President called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to redouble its efforts in the war against corruption in the land.

Buhari also urged the commission to spare no one irrespective of their profile in tackling corruption in the country.



The President gave the charge at the passing-out parade of cadets of the EFCC Superintendent Course 8 from the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said, “As part of efforts to boost the war against corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has trained a total of 328 new investigative officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“The training is to prepare them adequately ahead of their deployment as anti- graft investigators across the country. This government will ensure that every corrupt person is brought to justice.”

