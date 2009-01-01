Buhari returns to Nigeria after Japan trip
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after his trip to Japan where he participated in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.
The TICAD7 was held in Yokohama, Japan, between August 28 and August 30.
The President’s aircraft, NAF 001, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 11.37pm last night.
The President’s aide on New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmad, posted a video of Buhari’s return on his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad.
