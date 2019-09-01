Home | News | General | Gunmen invade Gov Ishaku’s hometown, Takum
Gunmen invade Gov Ishaku’s hometown, Takum



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/09/2019 09:43:00
Gunmen have attacked Governor Darius Ishaku’s hometown of Takum in Taraba State.

Our Correspondent gathered that gunmen invaded the town at about 9am while most people were still in church.

A resident of the town told our Correspondent there was heavy gunshots around Angwan Mbakpa, as residents ran for safety.

Efforts to get the caretaker chairman of Takum, Hon. Shiban Tikari, proved abortive as his phone rang out.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal did not respond to enquiries sent to his phone line either.

