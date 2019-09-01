Home | News | General | Osimhen is a complete striker, says Lille coach
Experts commend CBN’s proposed policy for loan defaulters
Nollywood not responsible for failed marriages – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Osimhen is a complete striker, says Lille coach



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/09/2019 05:56:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier, has heaped praises on Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, following his impressive performances since he joined the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee around £15m.

The Nigeria international, who has scored four goals in three games, has been in fine form and currently leads the scoring chart in France’s topflight league.

Osimhen’s arrival has helped the Les Dogues faithful forget about the departure of their key man for last season, Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal for £72m last summer.

Galtier has been particularly impressed with the 20-year-old Nigerian, who they spent so much time monitoring before eventually securing his services and could not hide his delight during a press conference on Saturday.

“Osimhen has the qualities necessary and indispensable for today’s football, and he also has the qualities of olden days strikers. Against Saint Etienne, he was ubiquitous in the area,” Galtier said ahead of the club’s next league game.

Lille travel next to the StadeAugusteDelaune, where they face Reims in their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday (today).

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 123