Noble Igwe steps out in skirt, says it is all about leaving the cage (photos)
- Nigerian fashion blogger, Noble Igwe has dared the fashion industry
- Just recently, the eccentric fashionista stepped out in a skirt for an event in Lagos
- Igwe shared a caption in which he stated that it is all about exiting the cage
Nigerian fashion blogger, Noble Igwe has earned his title after daring the rules by rocking a skirt to an event in Lagos. Igwe who is known for making bold fashion statements appeared to be daring the gods of fashion when he stepped out rocking a pleated skirt.
In his post, the blogger stated that it is all about 'leaving the cage', indicating that he is fully aware of his choice and has chosen to explore a new realm of fashion. Apparently, some of his fans are buying into the new fashion statement.
It is hard to tell if the skirt wearing will become a new movement for men but if it ever does, then Bobrisky gets a pass for being miles ahead of his fellow men.
See photos below:
Meanwhile, Nigerian born fashion designer, Patience Torlowei who is an artist and a specialist in the textile sector was recently celebrated by The Washington Post.
Patience Torlowei’s stunning dress, Esther, which is named after her late mother is hand-painted with images reflecting the conflicts on the African continent.
It captured the story of the struggles and pain of the Niger Delta. It illustrates the power of hope and that of a person to change the world by giving people hope.
