Alex Iwobi nets 1st Premier League goal of the season on his home debut in Everton's big win vs Wolves

Nigeria's Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi continued his brilliant form as he scored his first Premier League goal of the season on his home debut in Everton's 3-2 win against Wolves on Sunday, September 1.

After getting his first goal for Everton in a 4-2 win against Lincoln City, Iwobi picked up from where he stopped as he nodded Toffees into the lead in the 12th minute following a delightful cross from Sigurdsson.

Richarlison had given Everton an early lead when he pounced on a mistake in the Wolves defence to stab home from close range.

However, that lead was quickly cancelled out by Romain Saiss in the 9th minute after a brilliant run and cross from Adama Traore.

But Iwobi gave Everton the lead when he rose high inside the box to nod home a cross from Sigurdsson.

Despite several chances from both teams, it was Everton that went into the tunnel with a 2-1 lead after the first 45 minutes.

At the start of the second half, Wolves started the better side and got their equalizer in the 75th minute through Raul Jimenez. The striker reacted quickly to a long throw as he nodded home from close range.

However, it was Everton who had the last laugh as Richarlison rose highest inside the box to nod home a cross from Lucas Digne with 10 minutes left to play.

There was still time for a late drama as Wily Boly was given his marching order in the 94th minute as he was issued a red card after collecting a second yellow for a block on Richarlison.

Everton held on to claim a victory and extended their unbeaten run at home to six games. The Toffees also move up to fifth on the Premier League table.

It was however Wolves first defeat of the season in all competitions.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi scored his first goal for his Premier League side Everton FC in their 4-2 victory over lower league side Lincoln City at the Sincil Bank Stadium.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Toffees on a five year deal valued around €30 million from Arsenal after 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship in Egypt.

