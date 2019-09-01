Home | News | General | Why Buhari should urgently ban Miyetti Allah - CAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to ban the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

Speaking in Lagos on Saturday, August 31, at a summit, CAN's president, Samson Ayokunle, alleged that MACBAN is instrumental to the some of the attacks carried out by suspected herdsmen in Nigeria.

In his statement during the summit, Ayokunle said that the menace of insecurity is becoming unbearable to everyone in the country, even for security agencies.

The association's president therefore appealed to President Buhari to renounce his membership of MACBAN and ban the group immediately.

He said: “Anything that smacks of mutual suspicion should be avoided in the interest of national unity. The federal government should immediately disarm and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen terrorists that have been recorded as one of the deadliest terrorists groups in the world.

“The group of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association which openly supported the activities of the murderous Fulani herdsmen be identified and banned immediately.

“President Buhari should suspend his membership and patronage of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association until he leaves office to reduce tension.

“Enough is enough about insecurity in the country. It is totally embarrassing and people are having sleepless nights over it. There is no free movement anymore.

“Even military officers can no longer travel without heavy military escort; it is as bad as that. It is happening on a daily basis, it is no longer propaganda, neither is it political opposition talks.

“Our relatives are constantly being kidnapped and we are being compelled to look for money to pay ransoms. There are no other persons we can call upon other than the government because that is why they are there.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Saidu Kolaku who was a leader of MACBAN had been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Kolaku, who was the zonal vice chairman of MACBAN for Adamawa south, was killed on Saturday, August 3.

