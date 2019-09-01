Home | News | General | Police recruitment has not been abandoned - PSC

No decision was taken to abandon the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has said.

The commission said it will meet this week to take a decision on the recruitment of candidates who qualify for the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 1, the commission's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said the exercise which was put on hold on Friday, August 30, will be concluded soon and the names of successful candidates released.

Ani also assured all applicants that the dates for medical screening for successful candidates from the aptitude test held will be announced after the meeting by the commission.

"The commission will continue to carry the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders in the Police sector along in this very important presidential assignment and will ensure that the exercise remains merit-driven, transparent and according to the laws, rules and regulations guiding the Public Service," Ani said.

The commission also urged applicants not to panic or be agitated as the exercise is still under control and in progress.

“The commission wishes to state that the recruitment exercise is on course and has not been abandoned,” Ani added.

Ani while making the disclosure said that the decision was to help the PSC conclude the remaining stage of the exercise.

