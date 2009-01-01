Home | News | General | Dancer Kaffy rejoices as her husband narrowly escapes death in freak car accident

- Dancer Kaffy has confirmed that her husband, Papi J was recently involved in a car accident but escaped unhurt

- In a post shared on her Instagram page, the professional dancer, thanked God for protecting her husband who narrowly escaped death

- Kaffy who also shared a clip of the accident thanked God she didn't become a widow

Top Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has confirmed that her husband, Papi J, was recently involved in a motor accident but managed to escaped unhurt.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the mother of two thanked god for not making her a widow and for saving her husband who was involved in a freak car accident.

It was gathered that the car somersaulted multiple time but Papi J and the driver both escaped unscathed, making it almost a miracle that they survived. Kaffy has asked friends and fans to celebrate with her as she didn't hear bad news concerning her husband.

Read her post below:

The dancer reiterated that her husband and the driver of the vehicle are both well and she has extended her appreciation to everyone who has called and sent messages just to check on them.

