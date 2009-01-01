Home | News | General | Blame us for failure, success of Buhari's administration - Defence minister declares

- Bashir Magashi, the defence minister, has charged Nigerians to have full confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari's government

- Maga declared that as the new government fully takes off, Nigerians should hold those in power responsible for the failure of Buhari's government

- The minister also promised that the government will strive hard towards delivering promises on security of life and properties to Nigerian

Bashirshi Maga, the defence minister, has called on the country to hold him and others in government responsible should President Muhammadu Buhari's administration fail to deliver its promise on security of lives and properties.

The Nation reports that the minister made this declaration on Saturday, August 31, in Kano after being honoured at an event organised by Kano Concern Citizens Initiative (KCCI).

Maga, who saluted the president for appointing capable hands into his government, said no stones will be left unturned as the new government strives to deliver promises made for Nigerians on security.

He said: “Nigerians should blame them for failure or otherwise of the regime. President Buhari should rest and allow us now to take full responsibility of what happens in his government.

“Nigerians should have full confidence in us and the government because we will be fair to all when its comes to the protection of human souls and their properties.''

The minister also called for collective effort in solving the security challenges of the country, noting that the defence job deserves contribution from citizens.

Also speaking at the event is minister of agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, who assured that his ministry will deliver on food security for the country.

