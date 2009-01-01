Home | News | General | Monarch finally opens up on identities of those behind kidnap of Delta lawyer

- Suleiman Jauro, the Sariki of Arewa community in Uvwie local government area of Delta, has revealed the identities of those behind major kidnapping in the state

- Jauro on Sunday, September 1, said that these kidnappers are from Chad, Mali and Niger Republic, who are also known as Boros

- Moreover, the police area commander in charge of Ughelli, Moses Aiki, said that the criminals are always armed with K47s and other dangerous weapons

More revelations as to the identities of top kidnappers in Delta state are finally beginning to emerge.

This is as Suleiman Jauro, the Sariki of Arewa community in Uvwie local government area of the state, on Sunday, September 1, revealed that most of the abductors are herdsmen from Chad, Mali and Niger known as Boros, Vanguard reports.

Jauro said this during a meeting with the police, community leaders and vigilante in Arewa community.

This is coming at the heels of the abduction of a lawyer and some clergies at the Uviamughe area of the eastwest road near Ughelli.

At the said meeting, Jauro said: “Those causing confusion are of three types and the worst part of is that some of our community indigenes are collaborating with them to cause havoc.

“These herdsmen are the Boros who were chased away from Chad, Mali and Niger republic, they come purposely to graze and go back to the North after a short time but in the process, they cause a lot of havoc.”

Substantiating Jauro's position, the police area commander in charge of Ughelli, Moses Aiki said that the kidnappers are always armed with sophisticated weapons during their operations.

Aiki said: “These criminal herdsmen are armed with sophisticated, weapons like AK47s and other dangerous weapons.

"According to reports by the victims, they attributed their ordeal to these criminal elements and that is why we are here to synergise with you on how we can curb this menace.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that sister to the wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state had reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Asaba, the state capital.

The victim, who is identified as Elizabeth, is the immediate younger sister to the governor's wife, Dame Edith Okowa.

