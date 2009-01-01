Home | News | General | Tinubu makes verdict ahead of Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections

- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has predicted victory for APC during Kogi and Bayelsa elections

- INEC is conducting governorship election in both states on November 16

- Tinubu said the PDP could not be a threat for APC in the two states during elections

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the party would win the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The Nation reports that Tinubu who spoke in Benin city at the 90th birthday of Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin kingdom, said he expects victory for the APC in both states.

Legit.ng gathered that he said there was no other political party in the two states.

Tinubu said the broom would come together to sweep away the debris of the past to secure electoral victory.

He said: “I expect nothing less than victory in Kogi and Bayelsa states. Who is the other party?”

Presidency reveals why Governor Bello was absent at APC governors' meeting with Buhari

Speaking on alleged non-performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi state, the former governor of Lagos state said: “If you don’t have complaints in politics, then there is no democracy, so we only pay attention to the noise in the market because we have so many apples, oranges and various fruits of different character but there is one thing that is consistent.

“This is a market of many branches and this is the broom; they will come together as a bunch to sweep clean all the debris of the past, that is it, we are going to win.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, August 29, emerged the standard bearer of the APC for the November 16, governorship election in Kogi state.

It was reported that he won the party's primary with 3,127 out of 3,596 votes cast by the delegates.

