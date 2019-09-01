Home | News | General | BREAKING: Governor Ihedioha to storm Okorocha’s estate

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has finalised plans to move into the residence of his immediate past predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, with those he called “citizens.”

This was plan by Ihedioha which is in line the ongoing recovery of state-owned properties was revealed by Jasper Ndubuaku, the leader of recovery of looted government assets, Vanguard reports.

Ndubuaku said that the proposed moved was necessary as policemen had allegedly refused to follow him to Okorocha's residence.

Speaking on the plan, Ndubuaku said: “We have four speed boat donated by NDDC, he took them to his house he doesn’t want to bring them. We use them for crossing at Oguta.

"In Owerri today, if you have a dead street lights you can’t change them because the only vehicle that has that capacity has been there since Achike Udenwa, Okorocha, took it and he has not released it.

“We have more than sixty vehicles packed in his house and these are the vehicles for government functionaries. All the protocol vehicles are still in his house, all the bullet proof cars are still in his house.

Imo government won’t flout court orders, says Gov Ihedioha

"What I have decided to do is from now on I will go with citizens and every move I make I will mobilize citizens to go with me since the police have refused to work or act in this thing I will now go with the citizens. They were there when I was attacked what did they do.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ihedioha had been asked by the Orlu elders council to probe and prosecute Okorocha.

The chairman of the council, Professor Francis Dike (SAN), stated this on Thursday, August 29, during a courtesy visit to the deputy governor, Gerald Irona, at his office in Owerri.

