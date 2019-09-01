Home | News | General | Singer Victor AD splashes millions of naira on Mercedes Bemz car, flaunts it (photo, video)

- Nigerian singer, Victor AD, has flaunted his recently acquired Mercedes Benz on Instagram

- The star who reportedly splashed millions on naira on the luxury car thanked his fans for believing in him

- The Wetin We Gain crooner was captured entering the new car to take a test drive

Life is pleasant when one can afford all that they want and desire. After singing about having money and good cars, Singer, Victor AD, might have just gotten some of his prayers answered.

Just recently, the Wetin We Gain crooner shared photos of his newly acquired multi-million naira Mercedes Benz on social media. Victor who seemed happy and proud of fulfilling one of his life-long desire, thanked his fans for showing him support and for believing in him.

And just like that Victor has joined the league of celebrities who own and drive luxury cars in Nigeria. If it were not already said, many can easily believe that having a luxury car is a prerequisite for being a successful celebrity.

In any case, having an extravagant lifestyle comes with the territory of fame as most Nigerian celebs have made their fans believe, so it is admirable that Victor has 'arrived.'

See below:

