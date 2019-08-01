Home | News | General | Group berates PDP Governors for attacking Buhari over appointment into NDDC board

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-The Niger Delta People’s Mandate, NDPM has berated Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors in the South South over what they described as unwarranted attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving and reconstituting the management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group applauded President Muhammadu Buhari nominating incorruptible and ably qualified Nigerians of Niger Delta descent into the board led by former Edo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu.

In a statement jointly signed by Nick Ovuakporie and Mr. Goddy Ewerode, the group praised the President’s due diligence to assemble Niger Deltans who have had unblemished records in their respective line of duties prior to their appointment.

The group particularly thanked President Buhari for his choice of two eminent Deltans, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and

Prophet Jones Ode Erue who were appointed to the governing board of the NDDC as Managing Director and Commissioner representing Delta State respectively.

Enjoining the Governors to concentrate on the governance of their respective States, they told the Governors to stop distracting the President and allow him concentrate on how to move the country forward.

The group assured President Buhari of their unalloyed support for his administration, saying; “we are prepared to defend Mr President’s policies at all times because we are convinced he is on the right path”.

