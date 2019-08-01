Home | News | General | UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze
Heavy rain destroys shelters of over 6,800 IDPs in Maiduguri
Ihedioha, Uzodinma disagree as INEC closes case at tribunal

UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Suspected members of Boko Haram sect yesterday invaded Yimirmugza near Kautikari community of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state, sacked community members, destroyed and set houses on fire. They equally looted some foodstuffs.

Boko Haram, Borno
File: Houses razed 

The insurgents stormed the community at the time most panicking residents have fled into the bush for safety.

Jonathan’s book omitted probe panel report on Chibok abduction – Shettima(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to an Elder statesman from Chibok, Mallam Abga Pogu said, “Reports coming from Yimirmugza, Kautikari in Chibok LGA indicates that  houses were burnt ,stores broken provisions looted , cars burnt  and people injured”.

At the time of going to press, there was no official confirmation on the attack from the Police or military authorities, as all effort proved abortive.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135